Kwong-Wah grateful for training, eyes more success

Young entrepreneur, Josaia Kwong-Wah is grateful to the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) for providing Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with taxation training and helping them become compliant.

Wah, who was among the 100 recipients recognised by FRCS today during its business community logo launch in Suva today, told FijiLive that his 1-year-old business is doing well and he looks to further excel.

The 26-year-old who is a proud owner of two thriving companies ‘BouncPerfect’, an events company known for creating unforgettable experiences, and extreme sports company called ‘Aerotek’, a thrilling combination of dodge ball and archery, said they have been committed in the entertainment and sports sectors.

“This is our first Tax lodgment and I’m thankful for the experience and training provided by FRCS especially now that they have dedicated a whole MSME department to assist those who are unfamiliar with websites or computers since everything is now online.”

He said he now looks forward to begin the 3-year tax compliance training which initially was for 12 months.

Kwong-Wah’s success story stands as a testament to the spirit of innovation and perseverance that fuels the MSME community in the country.