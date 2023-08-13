Labasa beats Suva, stays in the hunt

Defending champions Labasa bounced back to winning ways in the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants and beat Suva 2-0 in their second Group B match to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

The Babasiga Lions after their 1-0 defeat to Rewa yesterday, needed a positive result in the fixture to stay in the hunt.

With two wins in the bag already, Suva entered the match as favorites but the decision of coach Babs Khan to make wholesome changes to the starting team somewhat back fired as Labasa settled quickly and displayed more constructive football.

Nippy attacker Ilisoni Loloivalu opened the account for the Northerners just before halftime after connecting well with a Christopher Wasasala through pass which gave goalkeeper Jovilisi Borisi no chance whatsoever.

The Whites sent in reinforcements in the second half with the hope of getting back in the game but a further goal to Wasasala sealed the deal for Labasa.

Suva finishes group stage competition with 6 points after a 1-0 win over Rewa and an impressive 3-0 victory over Ba.

Labasa on the other hand has 3 points after two matches and will play its remaining match against Ba on 15 September as the match which was scheduled to be played on the opening day was called off due to power outage.

Starting teams:

Labasa– Simione Tamanisau (C), Sitiveni Rakai, Edwin Sahayam, Ilaisa Nayasi, Christopher Wasasala, Ilisoni Loloivalu, Ashnil Raju, Luke Savu, Lekima Gonerau, Taniela Waqa, Sekove Naivakananumi.

Suva– Jovilisi Borisi, Mohammed Naizal, Meli Codro, Dave Radrigai, Malakai Rakula, Bruce Hughes, Azariah Soromon, Waisake Navunigasau, Kavaia Rawaqa, Filipe Baravilala, Alex Saniel.