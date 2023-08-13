Sunday, August 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Labasa beats Suva, stays in the hunt

Defending champions Labasa bounced back to winning ways in the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants and beat Suva 2-0 in their second Group B match to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

The Babasiga Lions after their 1-0 defeat to Rewa yesterday, needed a positive result in the fixture to stay in the hunt.

With two wins in the bag already, Suva entered the match as favorites but the decision of coach Babs Khan to make wholesome changes to the starting team somewhat back fired as Labasa settled quickly and displayed more constructive football.

Nippy attacker Ilisoni Loloivalu opened the account for the Northerners just before halftime after connecting well with a Christopher Wasasala through pass which gave goalkeeper Jovilisi Borisi no chance whatsoever.

The Whites sent in reinforcements in the second half with the hope of getting back in the game but a further goal to Wasasala sealed the deal for Labasa.

Suva finishes group stage competition with 6 points after a 1-0 win over Rewa and an impressive 3-0 victory over Ba.

Labasa on the other hand has 3 points after two matches and will play its remaining match against Ba on 15 September as the match which was scheduled to be played on the opening day was called off due to power outage.

Starting  teams:

Labasa– Simione Tamanisau (C), Sitiveni Rakai, Edwin Sahayam, Ilaisa Nayasi, Christopher Wasasala, Ilisoni Loloivalu, Ashnil Raju, Luke Savu, Lekima Gonerau, Taniela Waqa, Sekove Naivakananumi.

Suva– Jovilisi Borisi, Mohammed Naizal, Meli Codro, Dave Radrigai, Malakai Rakula, Bruce Hughes, Azariah Soromon, Waisake Navunigasau, Kavaia Rawaqa, Filipe Baravilala, Alex Saniel.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Sivoki puts Navua into BOG semifina...

Seasoned campaigner Kolinio Sivoki scored from a late free-kick as ...
2023 Battle of Giants

Kumar impressed with Blues performa...

Undefeated Lautoka Coach Ronil Kumar is impressed with the team’s p...
2023 Battle of Giants

Big loss, slow start disappoints Ma...

Tailevu Naitasiri coach Priyant Mannu expressed his disappointment ...
Football

Nalaubu stars as Blues march into s...

National striker Sairusi Nalaubu netted a hat-trick as Lautoka thum...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Sivoki puts Navua into BOG semif...

Sports
Seasoned c...

Kumar impressed with Blues perfo...

2023 Battle of Giants
Undefeated...

Big loss, slow start disappoints...

2023 Battle of Giants
Tailevu Na...

Nalaubu stars as Blues march int...

Football
National s...

Another life lost on Fiji’...

News
A 24-year-...

Correctly apply new VAT rate, tr...

News
The Fijian...

Popular News

Suva to field power-packed squad...

2023 Battle of Giants
OFC Champi...

Player rotation was key to Suva’...

2023 Battle of Giants
Suva Coach...

Deans champs march into semis

Rugby
The Under-...

Climate change has impacted ever...

News
Deputy Pri...

Former Fiji 7s rep jailed for ra...

Rugby
A former F...

FLP questions delay in accident ...

News
The Fiji L...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Sivoki puts Navua into BOG semifinal