Labasa hands Ba first season’s loss

The Labasa Football side ended Ba’s undefeated Digicel Premier League run when it handed the western giants a thumping 3-0 defeat in front of their home crowd today.

The Babasiga Lions was the dominant side from the get-go converting a number of oppurtunities into points while their tight defensive work denied the visitors.

The visiyirs led at the break 2-0 after two clean goals from Lekima Gonerau and Rusiate Doidoi.

Defender Akeimi Ralulu sealed the deal for the red and white late in the second half.