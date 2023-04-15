Saturday, April 15, 2023
Labasa hands Ba first season’s loss

The Labasa Football side ended Ba’s undefeated Digicel Premier League run when it handed the western giants a thumping  3-0 defeat in front of their home crowd today.

The Babasiga Lions was the dominant side from the get-go converting a number of oppurtunities into points while their tight defensive work denied the visitors.

The visiyirs led at the break 2-0 after two clean goals from Lekima Gonerau and Rusiate Doidoi.

Defender Akeimi Ralulu sealed the deal for the red and white late in the second half.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
