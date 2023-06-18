Lautoka wins Fiji FACT after 21 years

Lautoka ended Rewa’s unbeaten run this season and clinched the Digicel Fiji FACT title after 21 years at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today, beating the Delta Tigers 2-1 in extra time of a thrilling final.

Lanky marksman Saula Waqa headed the winner for the Blues in the second minute of the second spell of extra time after setting up Sairusi Nalaubu and following up on the attacking move with a timely header to beat Emori Ragata for the winner.

As expected, the final gave the fans of the two sides a good and glamorous display of constructive football.

The Blues went ahead in the 8th minute through nippy defender Afraz Ali who poked in a Aporosa Yada corner kick, stunning goalkeeper Emori Ragata and the entire Rewa defence.

Waqa and Nalaubu missed four good chances as Lautoka looked to dominate play before the Delta Tigers found some momentum and launched an attacking move.

Seeing Josaia Sela unmarked on the left flank, Abbu Zahid quickly sent in a nice through pass and Sela raced inside the box and slammed the ball into the right hand corner giving goalie Bokini no chance whatsoever.

Sela copped a yellow card for taking off his jersey during the celebration.

Yada, Waqa and Nalaubu threatened with chances in front of the goalmouth for Lautoka while Zahid and Tevita Waranaivalu had good opportunities as well.

The teams went to the break all level at 1-1.

The first quarter of the second spell saw both the sides taking a much cautious approach and tightening their defensive game.

Rewa Coach Roderick Singh sent in young Asivorosi Rabo and Iosefo Verevou in place of Iowane Matanisiga and goalscorer Sela while the Blues introduced Antonio Tuivuna and Manasa Nawakula and pulled out Zibraaz Sahib and Sitiveni Cavuilagi to add freshness to their defence.

The winner had to be decided in extra time as neither of the two sides could score any further goals in the mandatory 90 minutes, thanks to some excellent goalkeeping from Ragata and Bokini.

Rewa had more chances in the first spell of extra time but failed to connect with the final passes while Lautoka saved the best for the last and took control of the second spell, where they found the important goal through Waqa.

Things turned a little ugly deep in injury time where Waqa and Rewa goalie Ragata were sent off after Ragata made a dangerous tackle and Waqa retaliated.

Lautoka receives $17,000 for winning the tournament while Rewa walks away $5000 richer.

The teams:

Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka– Senirusi Bokini, Epeli Leiroti, Zibraaz Sahib (Antonio Tuivuna), Afraz Ali, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Aporosa Yada, Ilimotama Jese (C), Kishan Sami, Sairusi Nalaubu, Saula Waqa, Sakaraia Naisua.

AK Plumbing/Glamada Investment Rewa– Emori Ragata, Peniame Drova, Patrick Joseph, Abbu Zahid, Setareki Hughes (C), Gabriel Matanisiga, Madhwan Gounder, Tevita Waranaivalu, Josaia Sela (Iosefo Verevou), Kavaia Rawaqa, Iowane Matanisiga (Asivorosi Rabo).