Leitch gets double as Japan stays in hunt

Veteran flanker Michael Leitch scored a brace of tries as Japan edged Samoa 28-22 in a crucial Rugby World Cup Pool D encounter in Paris this morning to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

Samoa, after their 19-10 loss to Argentina a week ago could have made a quick start after receiving an early penalty but D’Angelo Leuila failed with the attempt.

After a good 12 minutes of tussle, Japan struck first when a quick ball from Kazuki Himeno sent Pieter Labuschagne to barge his way over the line, 10 in from left touch.

Rikiya Matsuda converted for a 7-o lead in the 14th minute.

10 minutes later, Samoa won a penalty, and this time Leuila sent the kick straight down the middle from the 22m line for their 3 points.

Samoa’s joy was short as they gave away a penalty to Japan and Matsuda made no mistake drawing the kick from right to send it through the posts from 40 out and straight in front.

Steady scrum for Japan saw the ball go wide to Kotaro Matsushima down the right edge and he broke his way into the Samoan 22. He sent the ball wide left to Leitch and he stormed his way into the left corner to dive over and score.

Matsuda converted to give the Brave Blossoms a 17-3 lead in the 33rd minute.

Soon after, both sides were reduced to 14 players when Samoa’s Jonathan Taumateine and Japan’s Shota Horie were sent to the sin bin.

The Pacific Islanders contested hard and managed to score their first try through Seilala Lam’s dive in the left corner but Christian Leali’ifano failed to convert.

Japan led 17-8 at the break.

Early in the second stanza, Samoa was again reduced to 14 players when try scorer Lam was binned.

This time Japan took advantage of the situation and Leitch grabbed his second try in the game. Japan took the lineout and set the maul again, this time storming to the line as Leitch barged his way over to score in the right corner.

What went from bad to worse for Samoa was when Lam’s yellow card was upgraded to red card in the 51st minute giving away another penalty to Japan and Matsuda kicked in between the sticks to make it 25-8.

Samoa gave their all putting on a strong battle from the 65th minute scoring two back-to-back converted tries to Duncan Paia’aua and Leali’ifano while Matsuda kicked a consolation penalty for Japan to seal the win.

Japan will play their next and all-important match against Argentina on 8 October in Nantes.

The teams:

Japan: Lomani Lemeki, Kotaro Matsushima, Dylan Riley, Ryoto Nakamura, Jone Naikabula, Rikiya Matsuda, Yutaka Nagare, Kazuki Himeno (captain), Pieter Labuschagne, Michael Leitch, Amato Fakatava, Jack Cornelsen, Gu Jiwon, Shota Horie, Keita Inagaki.

Reserves: Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Kanji Shimokawa, Naoto Saito, Seungsin Lee, Tomoki Osada.

Samoa: Duncan Paia’aua, Ed Fidow, Tumua Manu, D’Angelo Leuila, Ben Lam, Christian Leali’ifano, Jonathan Taumateine, Sa Jordan Taufua, Fritz Lee, Taleni Agaese Seu, Theo McFarland, Chris Vui (captain), Paul Alo-Emile, Seilala Lam, James Lay.

Reserves: Sama Malolo, Jordan Lay, Michael Ala’alatoa, Steven Luatua, Alamanda Matavao, Melani Matavao, Neria Foma’i, Danny Toala.