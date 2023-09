Lemeki replaces Masirewa for Samoa clash

Versatile speedster Lomano Lemeki will replace injured Fiji-born Japan fullback Semisi Masiwera in the side’s do-or-die Rugby World Cup Pool D fixture against Samoa on Friday.

Lemeki moves from the bench into fullback as cover for Masiwera who picked up a tournament-ending leg injury against England last week.

He also replaced Masirewa in the sixth minute against England and played well enough to convince Japan Head Coach Jamie Joseph to give him a first start since October 2021.

The second row sees the ever-reliable Jack Cornelsen packing down alongside the formidable Amato Fakatava. A powerful and experienced back row combination has Michael Leitch at blindside, Pieter ‘Lappies’ Labuschagne at openside and Captain Kazuki Himeno anchoring the scrum at number eight.

The outside backs once again see Fijian Jone Naikabula and Kotaro Matsushima on the left and right wings respectively, with Lemeki in at fullback.

Japan will face Samoa at 7am at Stadium de Toulouse in Paris.

Japan: Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Jiwon Gu, Jack Cornelsen, Amato Fakatava, Michael Leitch, Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno, Yutaka Nagare, Rikiya Matsuda, Jone Naikabula, Ryoto Nakamura, Dylan Riley, Kotaro Matsushima, Lomano Lava Lemeki.

Reserves: Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Kanji Shimokawa, Naoto Saito, Seungsin Lee, Tomoki Osada.

Samoa: Duncan Paia’aua, Ed Fidow, Tumua Manu, D’Angelo Leuila, Ben Lam, Christian Leali’ifano, Jonathan Taumateine; Sa Jordan Taufua, Fritz Lee, Taleni Agaese Seu, Theo McFarland, Chris Vui (captain), Paul Alo-Emile, Seilala Lam, James Lay.

Reserves: Sama Malolo, Jordan Lay, Michael Ala’alatoa, Steven Luatua, Alamanda Matavao, Melani Matavao, Neria Foma’i, Danny Toala.