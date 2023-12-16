Saturday, December 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Levuka hospital resumes service after inferno

The Levuka Hospital administration team is working closely with the National Fire Authority to assess the extent of the damages sustained by the hospital’s old wing following a fire, on Thursday night.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services said the fire at the Levuka Hospital has affected the hospital’s mortuary service and electrical generator facility.

They said quick actions by the National Fire Authorities personnel at the scene ensured that the fire did not spread to other parts of the hospital.

The Ministry said as a precautionary measure, inpatients from the hospital were evacuated to the community hall at Levuka Vakaviti village after consultation with the Fire Warden Officer on duty last night.

The patients have since been returned to the hospital for admission this morning.

The Ministry further said families of the deceased who were interred at the mortuary were alerted and have removed all bodies today for their funeral arrangements.

It said services at the hospital has resumed normal operations which includes outpatient, inpatient, maternity, and dental services.

The hospital management is working closely with the National Fire Authority and the Police department on an ongoing investigation into the fire incident.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Do not interfere with police work: ...

The Fiji Police Force has warned it will upload the law and that in...
News

Bainimarama takes a swipe at Tikodu...

FijiFirst Party leader Voreqe Bainimarama says that the Minister fo...
Football

Fiji FA gives $21,955 to WOWS Kids ...

As part of its social responsibility, the Fiji Football Association...
Rugby

Rokolisoa wins Player of the Year a...

Tavua-born All Blacks 7s playmaker, Akuila Rokolisoa claimed the Ri...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Do not interfere with police wor...

News
The Fiji P...

Bainimarama takes a swipe at Tik...

News
FijiFirst ...

Fiji FA gives $21,955 to WOWS Ki...

Football
As part of...

Rokolisoa wins Player of the Yea...

Rugby
Tavua-born...

Star-studded Police FC remain on...

Football
A star-stu...

Greenstars FC post big win in op...

Football
Nadroga’s ...

Popular News

All Fiji Airways flights to Tuva...

News
All Fiji A...

Animal on course to score bigges...

Entertainment
Ranbir Kap...

Exchange of info on traffic ops ...

News
The Fiji P...

Teenager drowns during Pathfinde...

News
Police are...

India assists in building of Spe...

News
India will...

Eddie Jones appointed Japan coac...

Rugby
Eddie Jone...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Do not interfere with police work: ACP Driu