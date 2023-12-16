Levuka hospital resumes service after inferno

The Levuka Hospital administration team is working closely with the National Fire Authority to assess the extent of the damages sustained by the hospital’s old wing following a fire, on Thursday night.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services said the fire at the Levuka Hospital has affected the hospital’s mortuary service and electrical generator facility.

They said quick actions by the National Fire Authorities personnel at the scene ensured that the fire did not spread to other parts of the hospital.

The Ministry said as a precautionary measure, inpatients from the hospital were evacuated to the community hall at Levuka Vakaviti village after consultation with the Fire Warden Officer on duty last night.

The patients have since been returned to the hospital for admission this morning.

The Ministry further said families of the deceased who were interred at the mortuary were alerted and have removed all bodies today for their funeral arrangements.

It said services at the hospital has resumed normal operations which includes outpatient, inpatient, maternity, and dental services.

The hospital management is working closely with the National Fire Authority and the Police department on an ongoing investigation into the fire incident.