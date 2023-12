Lomaiviti Princess 1 vessel bound for Suva had to be towed back to Savusavu this morning after it development mechanical problems and began to drift without power.

According to Police, the vessel was towed by a landing craft, Waimana and is expected to arrive at the Savusavu port, later today.

FijiLive has reached out to owners of the vessel, Goundar Shipping Limited for comments on the matter.