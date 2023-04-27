Thursday, April 27, 2023
Lomani returns for Blues clash

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani returns to the starting- lineup for the Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific round10 clash against the Blues tomorrow in Lautoka.

Head Coach Mick Byrne has also named Eroni Sau on the wing who returns from injury for the Culture Round.

The front row trio of Haereiti Hetet, skipper Tevita Ikanivere and Samuela Tawake retain their spots from last week.

Isoa Nasilasila partners Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta in the engine room with Vilive Miramira on the blindside flank, Kitione Salawa on the openside flank and Elia Canakaivata shifting to number eight.

Lomani and Teti Tela pair in the halves with returning duo Kalaveti Ravouvou and Iosefo Masi in the midfield.

Selestino Ravutaumada returns to his trademark number 14 jersey with Ilaisa Droasese back in fullback.

Mesulame Dolokoto, Emosi Tuqiri, Jone Tiko, Chris Minimbi, Joseva Tamani, Peni

Matawalu, Kemu Valetini and Apisalome Vota will make an impact of the bench.

The Drua host the Blues at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 2.05pm tomorrow.

Fijian Drua line-up: Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere, Samuela Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Vilive Miramira, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Eroni Sau, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese Reserves: Mesulame Dolokoto, Emosi Tuqiri, Jone Tiko, Chris Minimbi, Joseva Tamani, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Apisalome Vota

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
