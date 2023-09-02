Saturday, September 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Lutu out with recurring knee injury

Photo Courtesy: Wests Tigers

Development player Brooke Talataina will replace injured Australia-born Fijian Losana Lutu when the Wests Tigers face the Gold Coast Titans in Round 7 of the NRLW on Sunday.

Tigers coach Brett Kimmorley confirmed there are a few changes to the team that suffered a heavy loss last weekend to the Roosters, with two more players to make their NRLW debut.

Coming into the halves in the absence of both Emily Curtain and Lutu is Talataina.

Lutu is out again with a recurring knee injury and is expected to return to train from next week.

Also making her NRLW debut is 18-year-old prop and Campbelltown junior, Bianca Bennetts.

Botille Vette-Welsh shifts to fullback with Tess Staines moving to the wing after returning from a broken hand last weekend.

Imogen Gobran will start at prop in the absence of Sarah Togatuki who is on a one match suspension.

The Tigers and Titans match will kick start at 2.05pm at Cbus Super Stadium.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Netball

Netball Fiji launches 5-yr strategi...

Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports, Rovereto Nayacalevu offic...
News

Fiji to host 2024 SPTE for the firs...

Fiji will be hosting the South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) for ...
News

Dr Tuvuki triumphs with PhD

In a heartwarming graduation ceremony on Friday, Dr Tima Tuvuki sto...
NRL

Koroisau ends season with a try

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau ended the season with a try in the...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Netball Fiji launches 5-yr strat...

Netball
Permanent ...

Fiji to host 2024 SPTE for the f...

News
Fiji will ...

Dr Tuvuki triumphs with PhD

News
In a heart...

Koroisau ends season with a try

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Fijian trio ruled out of PNG mat...

Football
The Junior...

Need to stop playing catch up ga...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Popular News

Chua trims Under 16 Girls squad

Football
Digicel na...

Expo harnesses Pacific core valu...

News
Acting Min...

Challenge to keep players in pea...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

100 players for extended academy...

Netball
A total of...

One task at a time, says Raiwalu...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Silktails to host awards night i...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Netball

Netball Fiji launches 5-yr strategic plan