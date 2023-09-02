Lutu out with recurring knee injury

Development player Brooke Talataina will replace injured Australia-born Fijian Losana Lutu when the Wests Tigers face the Gold Coast Titans in Round 7 of the NRLW on Sunday.

Tigers coach Brett Kimmorley confirmed there are a few changes to the team that suffered a heavy loss last weekend to the Roosters, with two more players to make their NRLW debut.

Coming into the halves in the absence of both Emily Curtain and Lutu is Talataina.

Lutu is out again with a recurring knee injury and is expected to return to train from next week.

Also making her NRLW debut is 18-year-old prop and Campbelltown junior, Bianca Bennetts.

Botille Vette-Welsh shifts to fullback with Tess Staines moving to the wing after returning from a broken hand last weekend.

Imogen Gobran will start at prop in the absence of Sarah Togatuki who is on a one match suspension.

The Tigers and Titans match will kick start at 2.05pm at Cbus Super Stadium.