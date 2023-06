Male ropes 101 strong Fijiana wider squad

Vodafone Fijiana 15s Head Coach Inoke Male has named 101 players in a ranging wider group for the upcoming two test series against Japan and the Women’s XV’s later this year.

The group includes which Rooster Chicken Fijiana players, over 30 High-Performance girls and 21 players from the ANZ Marama Championship and the Royal Tea Ranadi Competitions.

Male said the diverse range would provide for competition in all areas throughout the preparation phase.

“We have some of the Fijiana players who are in our wider squad joining the Royal Fiji Navy therefore we will have the girls from the HPU training with us and providing the stiff competition to those in the wider group,” Male said.

Nine overseas-based players in many of whom were part of the team which returned from the recent tour to Australia have also been included with Sera Ravatudei and New Zealand-based Mere Kanace the only new overseas inclusion in the wider group.

The Fijiana 15’s will play two test matches against Japan in September after which they host Black Ferns A.

They will then head to the Women’s XV 3 in Dubai which kicks off on October 14.

Vodafone Fijiana 15s wider squad: Ana Korovata, Bulou Wainikiti, Makereta Tunidau, Loraini Seniloli, Taufa Ravouvou, Salanieta Nabuli, Adi Keri Lawavou, Siteri Rasolea, Iris Verebalavu, Tiana Robanakadavu, Toga Talei, Miriama Namoumou, Lanieta Tuvana, Bitila Tawake, Keleni Marawa, Litia Marama, Isabella Koi, Emily Taylor, Grace Toribau, Fuga Ofakimalino, Nunia Uluikadavu, Ana Moceiura, Merewai Nasilasila, Elenoa Dauni, Ivamere Lala, Doreen Narokete, Mereoni Nakesa, Asinate Serevi, Lusiana Tinai, Mereani Kanadroka, Laisa Vosa, Vitalina Mirini, Teresia Matea, Susana Railumu, Salaseini Railumu, Sulita Waisega, Fulori Nabura, Ema Adivitaloga, Sainiana Qoro, Sera Ravatudei, Sereima Leweniqila, Karalaini Naisewa, Evivi Senikarivi, Setaita Railumu, Livia Naidei, Asena Rokomarama, Jennifer Ravutia, Luisa Tisolo, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Ani Mei, Salanieta Kinita, Nunia Ravuaceva, Merewai Cumu, Meredani Kiliraki, Lanieta Vateqe, Merewairita Naivoha, Vani Arei, Vaciseva Cavuru, Ivamere Tabuadei, Keasi Ranadi, Adita Milinia, Unaisi Tagabale, Mere Kanace, Sera Bolatini, Rachel Laqeretabua, Taraivini Adiraba, Laisani Moceisawana, Seini Raoma, Atelaite Buna, Rosi Lomani, Adi Mereani Rogosau, Veniana Lewara, Rapeka Mahi