Man charged with rape of daughter-in-law, granddaughter

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) charged a 61-year-old man for indecently assaulting and raping his daughter-in-law and granddaughter last month.

The man was charged with one count of Rape and one count of Indecent Assault of his five-year-old granddaughter and charged with sexual assault of his 29-year-old daughter-in-law.

The ODPP also charged a 57-year-old man with indecent assault of his 16-year-old stepdaughter while in another incident, a 51-year-old man was charged with rape of his 13-year-old step-daughter.

A 27-year-old man was charged with rape and indecent assault of his 15-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 35-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 34-year-old wife while in another incident, a 40-year-old man was charged with the rape and attempted rape of his 27-year-old de facto partner.

A 45-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 47-year-old de facto partner. The accused was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and breach of DVRO.

There was one incident where a 55-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of a 22-year-old woman. The accused was the victim’s guardian.

A 49-year-old man was charged with the rape, abduction with intent to commit rape, indecent assault and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

There was one incident where a 29-year-old man was charged with child stealing and one count of rape of a 4-yearold girl.

Two cases were withdrawn after discontinuances (Nolle Prosequi) were filed due to insufficient evidence.

There were 22 people charged with a total of 56 counts of sexual offences in October.

The counts for sexual offences were rape (33), attempted rape (2), and abduction with intent to commit rape (1), indecent assault (8) and sexual assault (12).

Of the 22 accused persons, five were juveniles.