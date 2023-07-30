Sunday, July 30, 2023
Man arrested with suitcase full of drugs

A 49-year old man has been taken into custody at the Labasa Police Station after he was found with a suitcase filled with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACP-O) Livai Driu said the arrest and seizure of the alleged illicit substances was a result of yet again the sharing of information from concerned members of the public, which is encouraging.

ACP Driu said the Labasa Taskforce team had received a tip alleging the suspect was in possession of illicit drugs.

The suspect was stopped outside a hotel along the main street in Labasa and searched, whereby a zip lock clear bag containing some dried leaves believed to be marijuana was found in his possession.

ACP Driu said a search was also conducted in the suspect’s vehicle which led to the discovery of a bag containing several branches of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
