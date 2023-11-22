Man charged for $430K fraud

A 54-year-old man will be produced at the Nadi Magistrate’s Court today, charged with allegedly fraudulently obtaining $430,000 whilst employed as a bank teller in 2017.

In a statement, Police said two reports were investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department’s Major Fraud Economic Crime Unit, whereby the accused allegedly processed unauthorised withdrawals and signed for custody and control assets documents for the two victims, a 70-year-old businessman and 37-year-old businesswoman without their knowledge.

A total sum of $430,000 was withdrawn from their accounts.

The accused has been charged with 2 counts of Obtaining Financial Advantage-Contrary to section 326 (1) (a) (b) (c) of the Crimes Act 2009, and 2 counts of General Dishonestly-Causing a Loss-Contrary to section 324 (1) of the Crimes Act 2009.