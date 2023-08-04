Friday, August 4, 2023
Man dies in early morning Teidamu crash

A 25-year-old man is Fiji’s latest road fatality victim following an accident along the Kings Road near Teidamu this morning.

The victim was a passenger in a car driven by a woman, and they were heading towards Ba when she allegedly lost control, causing it to veer onto the opposite lane and hit a truck.

They were rushed to the Lautoka Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

Director Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mitieli Divuana said that while investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident continues, based on the initial assessment of the vehicles, the likely cause was speeding.

SSP Divuana stresses that speeding doesn’t allow drivers enough time to make decisions for their own safety, and only increases the chances of serious injuries or death when an accident occurs.

He is calling on drivers to slow down and understand that speed limits are there for everyone’s safety and protection and is also issuing another reminder about the dangers of drunk driving.

This is after the findings of the fatal accident which claimed the life of a 41-year-old driver in Nadi on the 31st of July, which has been confirmed to be as a result of drunk driving.

SSP Divuana is calling on drivers to stop being selfish and think of other road users.

The road death toll currently stands at 57 compared to 21 for the same period last year.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
