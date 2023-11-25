Saturday, November 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Man drowns whilst diving in Naigani waters

A 28-year-old man from Naigani Village is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

Divisional Police Commander East (DPC/E) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Josua Vodo said the victim had been reported missing on Thursday night, after he failed to surface while diving with three others in Naigani waters.

SSP Vodo said when they noticed that he failed to return to their boat, a search was conducted where they found only the victim’s torch.

Yesterday, the search party led by divers from Makogai recovered the victim’s body near Nairai Village.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

More than 14k Fijians left in last ...

In the first nine months of 2023 (January-September), more than 12,...
Entertainment

Paris Hilton welcomes second child

Paris Hilton’s family has grown a little bigger. On Instagram an...
Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish arrested for allege...

Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of d...
Sports

Former Fijian Olympian laid to rest...

Former Olympian and athlete Sitiveni Moceidreke, who represented Fi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

More than 14k Fijians left in la...

News
In the fir...

Paris Hilton welcomes second chi...

Entertainment
Paris Hilt...

Tiffany Haddish arrested for all...

Entertainment
Tiffany Ha...

Former Fijian Olympian laid to r...

Sports
Former Oly...

Initiative launched to combat me...

News
Government...

Work on new National Development...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Lal cautioned over remark made i...

News
Speaker of...

GCC to be reinstated under exist...

News
Minister f...

Rewa bows out of Pacific Cup

Football
Rewa has o...

Vateitei makes ref debut at PGs

2023 Pacific Games
18-year-ol...

Roosters lock in Wong for two mo...

NRL
The Sydney...

No timeframe on repair of burst ...

News
Fiji Roads...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

More than 14k Fijians left in last 9 months