Man drowns whilst diving in Naigani waters

A 28-year-old man from Naigani Village is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

Divisional Police Commander East (DPC/E) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Josua Vodo said the victim had been reported missing on Thursday night, after he failed to surface while diving with three others in Naigani waters.

SSP Vodo said when they noticed that he failed to return to their boat, a search was conducted where they found only the victim’s torch.

Yesterday, the search party led by divers from Makogai recovered the victim’s body near Nairai Village.