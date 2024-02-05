Thursday, February 8, 2024
Man gets 15 months for stabbing

The High Court in Lautoka has sentenced Timoci Narawa to one year and three months  for an act intended to cause grievous harm, contrary to section 255 (a) of the Crimes Act 2009.

While delivering his ruling, High Court Judge Justice Riyaz Hamza said the balance term of two years is suspended for a period of five years.

The accused, on April 15, 2023 at Nasomo Vatukoula, with intent to cause grievous harm to Jovesa Natavelawe and unlawfully wounded him with a kitchen knife by stabbing him.

The Court heard that the nature and extent of the injuries caused to the complainant as a result of Narawa’s actions.

Justice Hamza said the Medical Report confirmed that the victim sustained cut injuries on his right cheek and on his left lateral cervical region – the victim had also sustained acute soft tissue injuries on his neck and face.

The 37-year-old had pleaded guilty on his own free will.

Narawa has 30 days to appeal his conviction and sentencing.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Rugby

Drua present i-Tatau ahead of new season