Mata to start for Edinburgh in home opener

Rampaging Flying Fijians forward Viliame Mata has been named in Edinburgh’s starting line-up against Lions in their United Rugby Championship home opener tomorrow.

Just two weeks after the World Cup duties, Mata together and five other internationalists with the likes of Blair Kinghorn (full-back), Grant Gilchrist (lock), Hamish Watson (openside flanker), Ewan Ashman (replacement hooker) and WP Nel (replacement tighthead prop) have been named in the capital side’s 23 for the Round 2 clash.

An all-international back-row sees Number 8 Mata link up with Scotland flankers Luke Crosbie and Watson.

Replacement Ashman will make his Edinburgh Rugby competitive debut if called upon from the bench, having featured for the club in a pre-season friendly against London Scottish while on loan from Sale Sharks in 2019.

Edinburgh Rugby will face Emirates Lions at 4am at the Hive Stadium in London tomorrow.

Edinburgh: Blair Kinghorn, Ross McCann, Mark Bennett, Matt Currie, Wes Goosen, Ben Healy, Ben Vellacott (C), Boan Venter, Dave Cherry, Javan Sebastian, Glen Young, Grant Gilchrist, Luke Crosbie, Hamish Watson, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Robin Hislop, WP Nel, Marshall Sykes, Connor Boyle, Charlie Shiel, Cammy Scott, Chris Dean.

Unavailable: Luan de Bruin (back), Darcy Graham (hip), Jake Henry (knee), Mikey Jones (ankle), James Lang (calf), Ben Muncaster (knee), Sam Skinner (knee), Scott Steele (hip), Nathan Sweeney (hamstring), Tim Swiel (ankle), Jamie Ritchie (shoulder).