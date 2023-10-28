Saturday, October 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Mata to start for Edinburgh in home opener

Rampaging Flying Fijians forward Viliame Mata has been named in Edinburgh’s starting line-up against Lions in their United Rugby Championship home opener tomorrow.

Just two weeks after the World Cup duties, Mata together and five other internationalists with the likes of Blair Kinghorn (full-back), Grant Gilchrist (lock), Hamish Watson (openside flanker), Ewan Ashman (replacement hooker) and WP Nel (replacement tighthead prop) have been named in the capital side’s 23 for the Round 2 clash.

An all-international back-row sees Number 8 Mata link up with Scotland flankers Luke Crosbie and Watson.

Replacement Ashman will make his Edinburgh Rugby competitive debut if called upon from the bench, having featured for the club in a pre-season friendly against London Scottish while on loan from Sale Sharks in 2019.

Edinburgh Rugby will face Emirates Lions at 4am at the Hive Stadium in London tomorrow.

Edinburgh: Blair Kinghorn, Ross McCann, Mark Bennett, Matt Currie, Wes Goosen, Ben Healy, Ben Vellacott (C),  Boan Venter, Dave Cherry, Javan Sebastian, Glen Young, Grant Gilchrist, Luke Crosbie, Hamish Watson, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Robin Hislop, WP Nel, Marshall Sykes, Connor Boyle, Charlie Shiel, Cammy Scott, Chris Dean.

Unavailable: Luan de Bruin (back), Darcy Graham (hip), Jake Henry (knee), Mikey Jones (ankle), James Lang (calf), Ben Muncaster (knee), Sam Skinner (knee), Scott Steele (hip), Nathan Sweeney (hamstring), Tim Swiel (ankle), Jamie Ritchie (shoulder).

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Niuqila is Silktails’ new S&a...

Former Fijian Drua intern Vanavasa Niuqila is the new Kaiviti Silkt...
Rugby

Lucrative payout to Suva players

The FMF Suva Rugby Union (SRU) will pay out $22,500 to its Senior m...
News

Nasese Buses re-looks at safety mea...

Nasese Buses Limited says it is re-examining its internal mechanism...
News

RBF Deputy Governor seconded to the...

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has announced a two-year secondment of the...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Niuqila is Silktails’ new ...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Lucrative payout to Suva players...

Rugby
The FMF Su...

Nasese Buses re-looks at safety ...

News
Nasese Bus...

RBF Deputy Governor seconded to ...

News
The Reserv...

Give time for Coalition to grow,...

News
National F...

Bula Boys Pac Games opponents co...

Football
The Rob Sh...

Popular News

Tavua wins NZFFFI IDC

Football
Tavua clin...

Bill on traditional knowledge ye...

News
Attorney-G...

Seruiratu elected Chairperson fo...

News
The Fijian...

Kim in court for serious assault...

News
Grace Road...

Fijiana aims to secure Olympic s...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

PM’s comments lack urgency...

News
Opposition...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Ireland’s BA re-signed 2025