Matter stood down in Nadi drug bust case

The Magistrates Court in Nadi has stood down the matter to determine bail conditions of thirteen people charged in relation to the seizure of more than four tonnes of methamphetamine in Nadi last week.

The matter was called before Magistrate Joji Boseiwaqa.

The accused persons are 32-year-old Justin Ho, 44-year-old David Heritage, 22-year-old Louie Frank Logaivau, 40-year-old Issac Lesiyanawai, 44-year-old Ratu Aporosa Davelevu, 30-year-old Sakiusa Tuva, 29-year-old Iosefo Roqica, 27-year-old Maika Yabakivou, 30-year-old Ratu Osea Levula, 31 year-oldCathy Tuirabe, 29-year-oldNancy Mateyawa, 42-year-old Jale Aukerea and 29-year-old Keanie Mcpherson.

They are charged with unlawful importation of illicit drug, unlawful possession of illicit drug, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, relating to the importation and transportation of the illicit substances with the estimated street value of more than two billion dollars.

The defence argued that their clients were held in custody for more than 48 hours and that they needed to be released.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, John Rabuku on the other hand strongly objected to bail due to the seriousness of the offence.

Magistrate Boseiwaqa is expected to make his decision in the next hour.