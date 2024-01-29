Monday, January 29, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Matter stood down in Nadi drug bust case

The Magistrates Court in Nadi has stood down the matter to determine bail conditions of thirteen people charged in relation to the seizure of more than four tonnes of methamphetamine in Nadi last week.

The matter was called before Magistrate Joji Boseiwaqa.

The accused persons are 32-year-old Justin Ho, 44-year-old David Heritage, 22-year-old Louie Frank Logaivau, 40-year-old Issac Lesiyanawai, 44-year-old Ratu Aporosa Davelevu, 30-year-old Sakiusa Tuva, 29-year-old Iosefo Roqica, 27-year-old Maika Yabakivou, 30-year-old Ratu Osea Levula, 31 year-oldCathy Tuirabe, 29-year-oldNancy Mateyawa, 42-year-old Jale Aukerea and 29-year-old Keanie Mcpherson.

They are charged with unlawful importation of illicit drug, unlawful possession of illicit drug, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, relating to the importation and transportation of the illicit substances with the estimated street value of more than two billion dollars.

The defence argued that their clients were held in custody for more than 48 hours and that they needed to be released.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, John Rabuku on the other hand strongly objected to bail due to the seriousness of the offence.

Magistrate Boseiwaqa is expected to make his decision in the next hour.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

New classrooms, facilities for Nort...

Around 1,200 students and 75 staff from seven schools in the Northe...
News

Radrodro seeks traditional forgiven...

Ousted Education Minister Aseri Radrodro presented his traditional ...
Entertainment

Ranbir and Alia scoop main awards

Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt were the big winners at the 6...
Entertainment

X blocks Taylor Swift searches

Elon Musk's X has blocked searches for Taylor Swift after sexually ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

New classrooms, facilities for N...

News
Around 1,2...

Radrodro seeks traditional forgi...

News
Ousted Edu...

Ranbir and Alia scoop main award...

Entertainment
Ranbir Kap...

X blocks Taylor Swift searches

Entertainment
Elon Musk'...

Nawaikula to represent ex-inmate...

News
Former Soc...

TSLS online application extended...

News
The Tertia...

Popular News

Several roads closed in Central ...

News
The Fiji R...

Low pressure intensifies into di...

News
The low-pr...

Senior PAP MP in hot water for m...

News
A senior P...

Swedish cardiologist assists in ...

News
Visiting p...

Sub-committee to investigate Tab...

News
People’s A...

Experienced midfielders join Blu...

Football
Lautoka ha...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

New classrooms, facilities for Northern students