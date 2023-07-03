McDonald is new Australian High Commissioner to Fiji

Ewen McDonald has been appointed as Australia’s next High Commissioner to the Republic of Fiji and Australia’s inaugural Special Envoy for the Pacific and Regional Affairs.

The appointment of Australia’s first Special Envoy for the Pacific and Regional Affairs reflects the Albanese Government’s commitment to supporting Pacific priorities under the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

It will enhance the country’s ability to respond to collective challenges and strengthen its engagement with regional organisations as a member of the Pacific Islands Forum, whose Secretariat is based in Suva.

McDonald is a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and has headed the Office of the Pacific for the last four years.

He has previously served overseas as Australia’s High Commissioner to New Zealand with accreditation to Cook Islands and Niue.