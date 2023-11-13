Meaningful solutions are top priority: Prasad

Meaningful solutions that bring benefit to all people are the most important priority of the Coalition Government.

In his Diwali message to all Fijians, Deputy Prime Minister and National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad said these are the virtues that Lord Ram preached and practiced.

“He put the interest of others above his. And we must do the same at all times.”

“As national leaders in the Coalition Government, we have the political will and capacity to dialogue with the ultimate aim of finding solutions through consensus.”

“These are also the virtues that we as a political party have demonstrated for the last 60 years. I am humbled and yet mightily proud to have been the leader for the last 9 years of a Party that has never abandoned its principles.”

“As your representatives in Government, we have, are and will continue to adhere to the all-important principles of truth, justice and righteousness.”

He said it is important that the significance of Diwali transcends into our daily lives.

“The 14 years exile of Lord Ram and his triumphant return to the kingdom of Ayodhya signified the establishment of ‘Ram Rajya’ – honest, principled, transparent and accountable government for the well-being of all our people.”

“Whether it is triumphant days or in times of adversity, Diwali, as the most important event in the Hindu religious calendar is the perfect example of vibrancy of colours that also symbolise our multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious community.”

“Simply, Diwali is triumph of truth over evil. It is the celebration of victory of truth and righteousness. It is the crowning achievement of self-dignity, equality and justice.”

“On 25 October last year when we celebrated Diwali, we did so in an environment of uncertainty. The nation was gearing up for the 2022 elections. Exactly 60 days later on 24 December last year, Fiji elected its new Coalition Government. It kick-started the beginning of a new future for Fiji after 16 years.”

The election of the new Coalition Government brought hope to the people. It put an end to fear and suppression of fundamental freedoms.

“It symbolised the triumph of the will of the people as well as our desire to re-set the moral compass of our nation and make it once again a land of hope and opportunity.”

He added that as we prepare to once again celebrate Diwali, there is clearly a sense of renewed energy, hope and display of determination and courage to once again make Fiji a beacon of hope and glory.