Medicinal cannabis consultation begin next week

Government will hold public consultations around the country, to find legal pathways for medicinal cannabis export trade in Fiji.

In a statement, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica said the consultation will be held to consider views on the establishment of the medicinal marijuana industry in Fiji.

Kamikamica said the introduction of the potential market with thorough consultations; Fiji will be able to meet the demand of the global market whilst promoting economic diversification.

“Government is reiterating that the establishment of a medicinal cannabis industry in Fiji is limited to exportation only and will not affect the domestic prohibition of cannabis in Fiji.”

The Deputy Prime Minister said finding a legal pathway for the industry is the reason the ministry is calling for submissions.

Also, finding possible tax on export of medicinal cannabis and monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

Consultations will begin next Monday, 9 October at Epworth Hall, from 10am to 12 noon.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
