Sunday, September 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Mom’s support, hard work pays off for Male

Letila Male stood with pride after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and History during the University of the South Pacific’s Laucala campus graduation on Friday.

The 21-year-old Tailevu lass dedicated the achievement to her family who have been her pillar of strength.

Male told FijiLive that the journey was not easy at all as she was a private student and had to ensure she did well and passed all her units.

“It was tough but my family support system was there always. My mother paid my fees and catered for all my expenses so this achievement is for her and my wonderful family,” she said.

“Today (Friday) marks the day of many sleepless nights and obstacles along the way but I managed to go through by God’s grace.”

“Mum was the only reason I was able to make it this far. Not only did she support me financially but she also provided me with spiritual and psychological support.”

Male said she used her time wisely and also took up a job at the university to support some of her expenses.

Her message to other young people is: “Life can be full of obstacles but it depends on the mindset a person carries and how he or she tackles challenges.”

“We need to remain positive and stay strong all along. We need to believe in our abilities and just work hard. Life can knock us down a couple of times but getting up and fighting on is what defines our strength and character.”

Male added that her education journey is not over yet as she has now shifted focus to Post Graduate studies in History.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Fijian diaspora in NZ is underutili...

The growing Fijian diaspora in New Zealand is being underutilised i...
News

Police cannot fight crime alone: AC...

The success of policing is largely dependent on collaboration as th...
Rugby

Flyer Daugunu scores in Barbarians&...

Fiji-born Queensland Reds flyer Filipo Daugunu scored a try in the ...
News

National Art Gallery to open in Suv...

Cabinet has approved the second development phase for the establish...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijian diaspora in NZ is underut...

News
The growin...

Police cannot fight crime alone:...

News
The succes...

Flyer Daugunu scores in Barbaria...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

National Art Gallery to open in ...

News
Cabinet ha...

Fiji to bid for hosting of Festi...

News
Cabinet ha...

Religious leaders urged to act o...

News
The Pacifi...

Popular News

Montoya scores in Warriors’...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Fiji is committed to transform i...

News
Minister f...

Fiji Airways uses SAF blend on n...

Business
Fiji Airwa...

100 players for extended academy...

Netball
A total of...

Rev Turagavou is new Methodist C...

News
Reverend D...

Drua have contributed hugely, sa...

Rugby
Fiji’s 201...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Fijian diaspora in NZ is underutilised: Prasad