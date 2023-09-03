Mom’s support, hard work pays off for Male

Letila Male stood with pride after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and History during the University of the South Pacific’s Laucala campus graduation on Friday.

The 21-year-old Tailevu lass dedicated the achievement to her family who have been her pillar of strength.

Male told FijiLive that the journey was not easy at all as she was a private student and had to ensure she did well and passed all her units.

“It was tough but my family support system was there always. My mother paid my fees and catered for all my expenses so this achievement is for her and my wonderful family,” she said.

“Today (Friday) marks the day of many sleepless nights and obstacles along the way but I managed to go through by God’s grace.”

“Mum was the only reason I was able to make it this far. Not only did she support me financially but she also provided me with spiritual and psychological support.”

Male said she used her time wisely and also took up a job at the university to support some of her expenses.

Her message to other young people is: “Life can be full of obstacles but it depends on the mindset a person carries and how he or she tackles challenges.”

“We need to remain positive and stay strong all along. We need to believe in our abilities and just work hard. Life can knock us down a couple of times but getting up and fighting on is what defines our strength and character.”

Male added that her education journey is not over yet as she has now shifted focus to Post Graduate studies in History.