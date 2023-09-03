Sunday, September 3, 2023
Montoya scores in Warriors’ defeat

Photo Courtesy: Warriors.kiwi

Fiji Bati winger Marcelo Montoya scored a try in New Zealand Warriors’ 34-10 defeat to the Dolphins in the last Round of NRL at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Dolphins, who got promoted to Premiership rugby last year, dominated the opening half of the game.

The side ran riot scoring four unanswered tries through Jack Bostock, Sean O’Sullivan, Isaiya Katoa and Jamayne Isaako while he also booted three conversions for a huge 22-0 lead at the break.

Warriors made a strong start to the second half with a try in the 57th minute through Freddy Lussick in the 57th minute before tireless worker Josh Curran then busted the Dolphins’ defence from deep in his own territory and found Adam Pompey who sent the ball on to Montoya to make it two tries in two minutes for the Warriors.

Pompey converted once for 10 points.

But the Dolphins were reluctant to win and pulled two more converted tries from Max Plath and Kenneth Bromwich to seal the victory.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Football

T/Naitaisiri records sixth straight win