Nacuqu reaches 50th tournament milestone

Fiji 7s playmaker Waisea Nacuqu has reached a milestone in his career and will play his 50th tournament in the HSBC World Sevens Series when the team runs on the field in Singapore today.

And to mark the special occasion, the team management decided to give the nippy Police officer the opportunity to do the jersey presentation to the team ahead of the tournament kick off.

The 29-year-old Yasawa native who has been raised in Votua, Ba has already won a gold medal for Fiji in the 2020 Olympics and the 7s World Cup.