Saturday, April 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nacuqu reaches 50th tournament milestone

Fiji 7s playmaker Waisea Nacuqu has reached a milestone in his career and will play his 50th tournament in the HSBC World Sevens Series when the team runs on the field in Singapore today.

And to mark the special occasion, the team management decided to give the nippy Police officer the opportunity to do the jersey presentation to the team ahead of the tournament kick off.

The 29-year-old Yasawa native who has been raised in Votua, Ba has already won a gold medal for Fiji in the 2020 Olympics and the 7s World Cup.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Tavatavanawai scores in Moana Pasif...

Fijian winger Timoci Tavatavanawai scored a try in Moana Pasifika’s...
Rugby

Raka gets double in Clermont’s narr...

Fijian flyer Alivereti Raka scored a brace of tries in ASM Clermont...
News

Corruption hinders development, sta...

Corruption is an issue of critical concern that hinders sustainable...
News

Employers reminded to pay staff for...

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agn...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tavatavanawai scores in Moana Pa...

Rugby
Fijian win...

Raka gets double in Clermont’s n...

Rugby
Fijian fly...

Corruption hinders development, ...

News
Corruption...

Employers reminded to pay staff ...

News
Minister f...

Govt to formalise 48 informal se...

Fiji Parliament
The Govern...

We have regrouped for Singapore ...

Singapore 7s
Fiji 7s Ca...

Popular News

Rewa proves too strong for Nadro...

Sports
Defending ...

Shakira moves to Miami with her ...

Entertainment
Shakira is...

President Katonivere visits Ratu...

News
His Excell...

Head start for NZ cost us: Golli...

Hong Kong 7s
Fiji 7s He...

We failed to put pressure on Lab...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Leaders Lautoka outclass Tavua

Sports
Leaders La...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Tavatavanawai scores in Moana Pasifika’s 7th loss