Nadi pips Nadroga in Farebrother thriller

Nadi snatched the coveted Inkk Farebrother Trophy from holders Nadroga after posting a 22-20 victory in the final challenge of the season at Lawaqa Park today.

The hosts had the chance to grab the lead and retain the silverware but fly-half Jack Volavola missed two late penalties in succession.

Nadi showed its winning mentality right from kick-off and lost the ball on the try-line after a big tackle by the hosts.

The visitors however managed to sneak in with their first try in the third minute through fly-half Navitalai Tuilawa while fullback Rafaele Tunidau who set up the try managed to convert successfully.

Nadroga replied three minutes as Fijian Drua centre Apisalome Vota setup scrumhalf Aminiasi Natoga to score and Volavola converted to tie up the scores.

Tunidau missed a penalty for Nadi in the 19th minute before centre Jo Namisi dived in for their second try after some good buildup from Captain Ilisoni Galala and Jiuta Takubu.

Namisi was sin-binned two minutes later and Volavola converted the penalty that resulted from the infringement to narrow the scores to two points.

Vota again set up Nadroga’s second try, this time outside centre Mesake Tui sprinted away and broke tackles on his way to the try-line.

Volavola converted for a 17-12 lead and two more yellow cards were shown to Nadroga’s Jonacani Vucago and Nadi’s Takubu as the teams headed to the break with the hosts having only 14 players and Nadi 13 players.

The second spell was pretty intense and Volavola’s boots got the first points of the half and extended their lead by eight points.

A penalty to Nadi in the 56th minute which was kicked by Tunidau narrowed the gap before Volavola was sin-binned for a high tackle.

Nadi took advantage of an extra player on the field and captain courageous Galala powered his way and touched down in the corner with the try being awarded after through consultation with the Technical Match Official (TMO).

Tuilawa beautifully swung in the conversion from a difficult corner angle to give the Jetsetters the lead which stayed intact till the final whistle although Nadroga made all efforts necessary to reclaim the lead and retain the title.