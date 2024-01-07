Sunday, January 7, 2024
Nadi teen vies for Miss Asia Global title

17-year-old Korovuto beauty, Ashlin Alveena Prasad is poised to make her mark on the international stage as she represents Fiji for the first time at the Miss Asia Global 2024  in Malaysia in March.

A bright student from Swami Vivekananda College who completed Year 12 last year had plans to study overseas but decided to seize this unique opportunity.

“This chance came by, and I took it. After the pageant, I’ll shift my focus back to my studies,” she told FijiLive.

Her entry into the pageant world was unexpected.

“When Tito Stowers, the pageant’s national director, approached me after seeing my photos on Jack’s of Fiji’s Little India social media, I initially thought it was a scam. I couldn’t believe I was actually given this opportunity,” Prasad recalled.

Her skepticism soon turned into excitement as the reality of representing Fiji on a global stage set in.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity. Winning or not, my aim is to give my best. Representing Fiji is a huge privilege. I want to showcase Fiji on an international platform,”

Her parents, Asesh Prasad and Aireen Lata, have been her pillars of support, encouraging her in her endeavors while offering constructive guidance.

“My parents have always been there for me. They guide me when I’m wrong but have never stopped me from pursuing my passions,” she expressed.

Her motivation stems from a love for public speaking and a desire to make a positive impact.

“I’ve always been involved in public speaking and I love it. This platform is not just about exposure; it’s about making a difference and encouraging others to speak out and get involved.”

Prasad’s achievements include being a fashion model for Jack’s of Fiji since 2023, participating in the SVC Model United Nations Conference, leading her team in the IQ active Fiji competition, and serving as a translator at her Church.

She is also dedicated to the community, hosting classes for persons with disabilities at her home, focusing on engagement and motivation.

Scheduled to arrive in Malaysia on 28 February, with the coronation set for 9 March, Prasad is currently preparing at home.

Her representation in the Miss Asia Global 2024 marks a significant moment for Fiji, as she steps onto the global stage with determination and the support of her nation.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
