Nadroga boss steps down

Nadroga President Mohammed Ali has stepped down from the position effective immediately.

Ali told FijiLive that he was asked by the Nadroga Football Association board members to step aside from the position.

“I was left alone in the association and there was no support from the executive members as well.”

“I was the president for eight years and brought the team up to the Premier Division while we spent around five years in the senior.”

“It was also a call made by the fans after the recent result of the team that I moved out because we needed sponsors and finances.”

Meanwhile, outgoing Ali also mentioned that Serbian coach Stefan Ristic is away in Australia and the team is guided by Nigerian and former Suva striker Jibola Afonja.

“Ristic has some personal commitment and he took leave to sort things out.”

“Jibola has a coaching license so he takes up the interim coach’s role. He also has to meet the Fiji FA coaching criteria. But now it’s all on the association members as to who will be appointed as the president and coach.”