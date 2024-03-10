Nadroga holds leaders Nadi in thriller

A 10-man Nadroga came from 3-1 down to hold leaders Nadi 3-3 in a thrilling Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 4 encounter at Prince Charles Park today.

The Stallions after defeating champions Lautoka last weekend, entered the field with a lot of determination and good support from the stands.

Solomon Islander Barrie Limoki took full advantage of a defensive blunder and opened the account for Nadroga early in the match.

But his fellow countryman, Junior Rocky was in a devastating form for the Jetsetters and scored three unanswered goals to put his side ahead 3-1 at the break.

Lanky Rusiate Matarerega pulled one back for Nadroga early in the second half and Taniela Raubula managed to get the leveler.

Nadi lost goalkeeper Tevita Ravia to an injury and had him replaced with youth goalkeeper Saimoni Nabogi who proved his worth on debut and pulled off some good saves.

Nadroga on the other hand lost top defender Ravinesh Reddy to a red card and ended the torrid affair with a player less on the field.

Nadi remains on top of the standings and now has 10 points after four matches while Sugar Taxis /Pacifika Rentals/Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Works Nadroga has 5 points from a win, 2 draws and a loss.