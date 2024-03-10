Friday, March 15, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Nadroga holds leaders Nadi in thriller

A 10-man Nadroga came from 3-1 down to hold leaders Nadi 3-3 in a thrilling Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 4 encounter at Prince Charles Park today.

The Stallions after defeating champions Lautoka last weekend, entered the field with a lot of determination and good support from the stands.

Solomon Islander Barrie Limoki took full advantage of a defensive blunder and opened the account for Nadroga early in the match.

But his fellow countryman, Junior Rocky was in a devastating form for the Jetsetters and scored three unanswered goals to put his side ahead 3-1 at the break.

Lanky Rusiate Matarerega pulled one back for Nadroga early in the second half and Taniela Raubula managed to get the leveler.

Nadi lost goalkeeper Tevita Ravia to an injury and had him replaced with youth goalkeeper Saimoni Nabogi who proved his worth on debut and pulled off some good saves.

Nadroga on the other hand lost top defender Ravinesh Reddy to a red card and ended the torrid affair with a player less on the field.

Nadi remains on top of the standings and now has 10 points after four matches while Sugar Taxis /Pacifika Rentals/Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Works Nadroga has 5 points from a win, 2 draws and a loss.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt will investigate Turaga, PM co...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed the Government’s plan ...
News

$14.7m master plan for CWM infrastr...

The Government of Australia will support the Ministry of Health and...
Business

Digicel works with Nokia to upgrade...

Digicel Fiji today announced it is working with Nokia to upgrade ce...
News

Senior cop fronts court on bribery ...

Deputy Director Strategic Planning at the Police Force appeared in ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt will investigate Turaga, PM...

News
Prime Mini...

$14.7m master plan for CWM infra...

News
The Govern...

Digicel works with Nokia to upgr...

Business
Digicel Fi...

Senior cop fronts court on bribe...

News
Deputy Dir...

Nasinu suspends five key players...

Football
Nasinu Foo...

Dr Diva takes up coaching role

Football
Dr Diva Si...

Popular News

Drua’s improved set-piece worrie...

Rugby
The Chiefs...

Rewa outclasses Nasinu in DFPL

Football
Rewa regis...

We want to dictate the tempo of ...

Rugby
New Fiji 7...

Closing order for non-compliant ...

News
Health Ins...

Leba double keeps Labasa in semi...

Football
Narieta Le...

Suva to host global paralympics ...

Sports
Over 200 a...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error: