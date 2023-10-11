Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Nadroga, Tavua qualify for Premier semis

Nadroga and Tavua have booked their places in the Premier Division semifinals of the 2023  Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) after positing impressive results on Day 2 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Nadroga after playing to a 0-0 draw against Nasinu yesterday put on a much improved performance and beat Savusavu 3-1 today.

Guided by former national skipper Tagi Vonolagi, the Stallions led 2-0 a halftime with goals to Taniela Raubula in the 15th minute and Semesa Sacere  ten minutes later.

Savusavu pulled one back early in the second half via a Clarence Hussein penalty before Sacere sealed victory for Nadroga with his second goal of the match.

Meanwhile Tavua thumped Seaqaqa 3-0 to register its second straight win.

The Shalen Lal coached side yesterday beat neighbours Rakiraki 3-2 in its first match.

 

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
