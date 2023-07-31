Naikore gets double in Cowboys maiden win

A double to new recruit Vitalina Naikore has seen the North Queensland Cowboys upset the reigning National Rugby League Womens champions the Newcastle Knights 31-20 yesterday at Belmore Sportsground.

The Cowboys celebrated the former Fijiana Drua flyer and their first win of the NRLW.

The hosts ran in six tries through Jasmine Peters, Jetaya Faifua, Bree Chester, Sareka Mooka and Naikore getting her brace.

Pivot Kirra Dibb added three conversions and a drop goal to accompany her player of the match performance.

The Knights managed tries to Sheridan Gallagher getting a double, Shanice Parker and Rima Butler with Jesse Southwell converting two tries.