Naiqama retains spot for Wales’ thriller

NSW Waratahs lock-forward Sera Naiqama has retained her spot in Wallaroos starting XV for the thrilling encounter against the Wales in the Women’s XV1 tomorrow.

After an impressive show in Australia’s 29-20 win over France a week ago at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, Coach Jay Tregonning has opted to give Naiqama her 12th Wallaroos’ test cap.

With a number of experienced players returning to the Wallaroos side this week, Tregonning also announced five changes to the match day squad with Ashley Marsters, Bridie O’Gorman and Lori Cramer named as finishers.

Maya Stewart returns to the starting side after passing return-to-play protocols following her head knock last month while Brumbies halfback Jay Huriwai replaces Sarah Dougherty as Layne Morgan’s deputy.

Meanwhile, Fijian-Wallaroos loose forward Tabua Tuinakauvadra has again not been considered for the match.

The Wallaroos will take on Wales at 7pm at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Wallaroos: Brianna Hoy, Tania Naden, Eva Karpani, Sera Naiqama, Michaela Leonard (C), Siokapesi Palu, Emily Chancellor, Kaitlan Leaney, Layne Morgan, Carys Dallinger, Ivania Wong, Arabella McKenzie, Georgina Friedrichs, Maya Stewart, Faitala Moleka.

Reserves: Adiana Talakai, Bree-Anna Cheatham, Bridie O’GormanAtasi Lafai, Ashley Marsters, Jay Huriwai, Cecilia Smith, Lori Cramer.