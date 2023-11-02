Thursday, November 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Naiqama retains spot for Wales’ thriller

Photo Courtesy: Sera Naiqama Instagram

NSW Waratahs lock-forward Sera Naiqama has retained her spot in Wallaroos starting XV for the thrilling encounter against the Wales in the Women’s XV1 tomorrow.

After an impressive show in Australia’s 29-20 win over France a week ago at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, Coach Jay Tregonning has opted to give Naiqama her 12th Wallaroos’ test cap.

With a number of experienced players returning to the Wallaroos side this week, Tregonning also announced five changes to the match day squad with Ashley Marsters, Bridie O’Gorman and Lori Cramer named as finishers.

Maya Stewart returns to the starting side after passing return-to-play protocols following her head knock last month while Brumbies halfback Jay Huriwai replaces Sarah Dougherty as Layne Morgan’s deputy.

Meanwhile, Fijian-Wallaroos loose forward Tabua Tuinakauvadra has again not been considered for the match.

The Wallaroos will take on Wales at 7pm at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Wallaroos: Brianna Hoy, Tania Naden, Eva Karpani, Sera Naiqama, Michaela Leonard (C), Siokapesi Palu, Emily Chancellor, Kaitlan Leaney, Layne Morgan,  Carys Dallinger,  Ivania Wong, Arabella McKenzie, Georgina Friedrichs, Maya Stewart, Faitala Moleka.

Reserves: Adiana Talakai, Bree-Anna Cheatham, Bridie O’GormanAtasi Lafai, Ashley Marsters, Jay Huriwai, Cecilia Smith, Lori Cramer.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

FCCC partners with City, Town counc...

In a collaborative stride, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Comm...
News

FCCC calls for increased consumer v...

As Fijian families gear up for the festivities of Diwali, the Fijia...
News

Geopolitical unrest hasn’t af...

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) acting chief executive Mala...
Rugby

Hurricanes re-sign Naholo and Rayas...

Fiji-born wingers Kiniviliame Naholo and Salesi Rayasi have been re...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FCCC partners with City, Town co...

Business
In a colla...

FCCC calls for increased consume...

News
As Fijian ...

Geopolitical unrest hasn’t...

News
Fiji Reven...

Hurricanes re-sign Naholo and Ra...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Seva replaces injured Rokovucake...

Football
Junior Bul...

No growth without critics: Doge

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Macdonald ready to lock horns wi...

NRL
Veteran Pa...

NFP’s stance is mind-boggl...

News
Opposition...

Lautoka pulls out of Pacific Cup...

Football
Digicel Fi...

England claim bronze at World Cu...

Rugby
England cl...

Fiji remains 10th, ABs drop in W...

Rugby
The Simon ...

Bus driver involved in fatal acc...

News
A 21-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Aseri Radrodro’s Press Conference