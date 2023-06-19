Narawa named in All Blacks squad

Fiji-born Chiefs flyer Emoni Narawa has been named in the All Blacks 30 member squad for the 2023 Lipovitan-D Challenge Cup against Japan XV and the Brave Blossoms in July.

Coach Ian Foster has called up five newcomers for his first All Blacks squad of 2023, among 36 players named for the Rugby Championship.

23-year-old Narawa has been called up for the first time, after 12 appearances for the Chiefs so far this season, taking complete control of the No.14 jersey and scoring seven tries.

While Narawa’s form has been rewarded, Chiefs teammate Shaun Stevenson has missed out on the main squad, instead picked as injury cover.

Only wingers Leicester Fainga’anuku and Mark Telea – also included in the squad – have scored more than Stevenson.

Arguably the biggest bolter selection is Chiefs loose forward Samipeni Finau, who has been prominent in his side’s run to the Super Rugby final.

Blues pair Akira Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu, who share links to Fiji have missed out, with no shortage of quality in the loose forwards, while Ethan Blackadder is unavailable through injury.

The Rugby Championship squad will be cut from 36 players down to 33 for the Rugby World Cup, beginning September 8.

The All Blacks will compete against Japan XV at 8pm at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo on 8 July.

On the 15, the New Zealanders will take on the Brave Blossoms at 9.05 pm at Egao Kenko Stadium, Kumamoto.

All Blacks squad:

Hookers: Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Codie Taylor.

Props: Ethan de Groot, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams.

Locks: Scott Barrett, Josh Lord, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Whitelock.

Loose forwards: Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Shannon Frizell, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea.

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard, Aaron Smith.

First-fives: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo’unga.

Midfielders: Jordie Barrett, Braydon Ennor, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Dallas McLeod.

Outside backs: Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Will Jordan, Emoni Narawa, Mark Telea.