Narayan is new Referees Director

FIFA badge holder, Avinesh Narayan has been appointed the new Referees Director for Fiji Football Association.

His appointment was announced during Fiji Football Association’s Council meeting in Lautoka today.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel said Narayan has a lot of experience and his appointment should further boost the development of referees in the country.

Narayan previously held the position of assistant Referees Director under Rakesh Varman.

He is also a recipient of the Fiji FA Referee of the Year award.