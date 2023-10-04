Wednesday, October 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nasilasila is Fiji’s hidden gem in World Cup

Flying Fijians lock Isoa Nasilasila among Rugby Australia’s five Hidden Gems at the World Cup in France after another impressive outing against Georgia on Monday.

Nasilasila flies under the radar in a stacked Fijian side, but the Drua young gun is a key piece of the Fijian pack.

He led the way in defence with 13 tackles, along with pinching a crucial lineout steal.

This was backed up in attack with ten carries, the only Fiji forward to do so.

Using stats from Opta, Rugby.com.au looked Week Four of Rugby World Cup 2023 seeing a host of stars step up as teams fight for a spot in the finals.

These players have dominated discussions over the past week but there are several remarkable performances to highlight.

Other standout gems named are Fraser McReight (Australia), Ben Tameifuna (Tonga), Damian McKenzie (New Zealand), Cameron Redpath (Scotland).

Meanwhile, Fiji will take on Portugal in their all-important Pool C RWC match at 7am next Monday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Netflix plans to raise prices as st...

Netflix is planning to raise the price of its ad-free service after...
News

Vosanibola fronts court on corrupt ...

Former Opposition Member of Parliament, Peceli Vosanibola fronted t...
Rugby

Nation is with you, Saukuru assures...

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has assured Flying Fijia...
Rugby

Kanace follows in Masirewa’s ...

New Zealand-born Mary Kanace, who is one of the five debutants name...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Netflix plans to raise prices as...

Entertainment
Netflix is...

Vosanibola fronts court on corru...

News
Former Opp...

Nation is with you, Saukuru assu...

Rugby
Minister f...

Kanace follows in Masirewa’...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Foul play ruled out in farmer’s ...

News
The post m...

Leweniqila plans to retire after...

Rugby
Veteran Fi...

Popular News

Foul play ruled out in farmer’s ...

News
The post m...

Labour questions Party payments

News
The Fiji L...

Acting DPP to be appointed tomor...

News
The Fiji G...

Bears sign world-class Vakatawa

Rugby
Virimi Vak...

Lands Ministry warns against sca...

News
The Minist...

We are mentally and physically p...

Football
Fiji Futsa...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Netflix plans to raise prices as strike ends