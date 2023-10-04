Nasilasila is Fiji’s hidden gem in World Cup

Flying Fijians lock Isoa Nasilasila among Rugby Australia’s five Hidden Gems at the World Cup in France after another impressive outing against Georgia on Monday.

Nasilasila flies under the radar in a stacked Fijian side, but the Drua young gun is a key piece of the Fijian pack.

He led the way in defence with 13 tackles, along with pinching a crucial lineout steal.

This was backed up in attack with ten carries, the only Fiji forward to do so.

Using stats from Opta, Rugby.com.au looked Week Four of Rugby World Cup 2023 seeing a host of stars step up as teams fight for a spot in the finals.

These players have dominated discussions over the past week but there are several remarkable performances to highlight.

Other standout gems named are Fraser McReight (Australia), Ben Tameifuna (Tonga), Damian McKenzie (New Zealand), Cameron Redpath (Scotland).

Meanwhile, Fiji will take on Portugal in their all-important Pool C RWC match at 7am next Monday.