Nasinu and Savusavu to feature in play-off

Nasinu and Savusavu have qualified for the Digicel Fiji Senior League national play-off after winning their respective zones.

Nasinu topped the Viti Levu zone while Savusavu won the Vanua Levu zone which concluded last weekend.

Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal confirmed that the playoff will be held next month with the winner of both the legs getting a direct promotion to the Premier Division next year.

The first leg will be hosted by Savusavu on 10 September and the second leg will be played as a curtain raiser during the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Battle of the Giants final on 17 September at 1pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.