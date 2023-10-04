Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Nation is with you, Saukuru assures grieving Tuisova

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has assured Flying Fijians utility back Josua Tuisova that the entire nation stands with him in solidarity, offering their prayers and support from afar.

A delegation from the Ministry visited Votua village in Ba yesterday to present their “reguregu” to Tuisova’s family after the tragic passing of his son.

Tito Micgabraph Donzel Ratulevu, 7, passed away at the Lautoka Hospital a few days before Tuisova represented the country against Georgia in the Rugby World Cup.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tito’s family during this incredibly difficult time. No parent should ever have to experience the loss of a child, and our hearts ache for them. We stand with them in their grief and offer our support in any way we can.”

Saukuru added the Coalition Government remains committed to providing assistance and support to those in need, especially during times of tragedy and distress.

Meanwhile Tuisova has thanked all Fijians for their overwhelming support.

In a social media post he said, “Thank you all for the overwhelming support and kind condolences messages. Your words of comfort during this difficult time mean a lot to me and my family.”

“We are truly grateful for your heartfelt messages. Merci également à notre famille ici en France. “Son this is for you” Thank you for the wonderful memories you will always be remembered. #missyouson #Tito.”

Tuisova and the Flying Fijians will take on Portugal in their all-important Pool C RWC match at 7am on Monday.

Romeka Romena
