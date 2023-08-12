Navua registers second draw in BOG

Navua settled for its second draw in the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants after being held goalless by Tailevu Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

The Saiyad Ali coached side entered the field with a lot of confidence after holding a star-studded Lautoka outfit 1-1 yesterday while Tailevu Naitasiri officially played its first game of the tournament after its clash against Nadi last night was called off due to power outage.

Solomon Islanders Jackson Wale and Jared Rongosulia threatened the Tailevu Naitasiri defence with numerous attacking opportunities while Thomas Dunn was the architect of the passes and crossing to the strikers.

Mosese Nabose, France Catarogo and Solomon Islander Carlos Liomasia led the attack for the Sky Blues and missed some good sitters as well.

The match intensified in the second spell as both teams searched for the winner but the brilliance of Tailevu Naitasiri goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake on one end and organised defensive line of Navua saw a stalemate situation in the end.

Southern Forest Navua now has 2 points and will meet host Nadi in its final Group A match at 2pm tomorrow while Security Systems Management Inc. /Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri will play Lautoka at midday.

Starting teams:

Navua– Viliame Rakuro, Simione Damuni, Jared Rongosulia, Arami Manumanubhai, Jackson Wale, Isake Naduvu, Alfred Ali, Vinal prasad, Zainal Ali, Matthew Charitar (C), Kolinio Sivoki.

Tailevu Naitasiri– Jason Rokovucake (GK), Prashant Chand, Sikeli Tuiloma (C), Abhishek Deo, Mosese Nabose, Rusiate Qio, Carlos Liomasia, Geary Kubu, Asaeli Tunidau, Evander Nasova, France Catarogo.