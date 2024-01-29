Nawaikula to represent ex-inmates

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party MP and Suva lawyer Niko Nawaikula intends to represent 10 ex-prisoners as he files a civil claim this week for unlawful confinement.

Nawaikula said this also includes Naitasiri high chief, Na Turaga Na Qaranivalu Ratu Inoke Takiveikata and Ratu Timoci Silatolu.

In a statement, Nawaikula said he has already filed a police complaint against the Acting Commissioner for Fiji Corrections Service for unlawful confinement.

Nawaikula said last week that Police responded and have indicated that they have interviewed the Acting Commissioner Salote Panapasa and over 50 files of unlawful confinement of prisoners have been identified.

He said that: “This visit is an admission of guilt, but I will continue to press for charges.

“It means that the Office of the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, he, must now go to Cabinet asking for a lump sum of money to be paid as compensation to those affected.”

Nawaikula also queried why the Government is still wasting money by holding these inmates, feeding them and providing security to them.

He claims 100 to 150 prisoners are being unlawfully kept, despite numerous complaints and clear directives that the Supreme Court that the Fiji Corrections Service was wrong.