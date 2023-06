Fiji 7s forward Paula Naycakalou has signed with Top 14 club CA Brive.

The burly forward inked a deal for a two-year stint.

The Tabadamu 7s exponent has been recruited to fill a mass diaspora from the club which includes Setareki Tuivucu, Setareki Bituniyata and Mesulame Kunavula.

Racing 92 winger Asaeli Tuivuaka has also signed with Brive for the next season.