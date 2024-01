A new champion will be crowned in the 2024 McDonald’s Coral Coast Sevens tomorrow after Army beaten 14-12 by the Fiji Babas in a thrilling last Cup quarterfinal at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka tonight.

In other Cup quarterfinals, Saunaka maintained its dominance and defeated Ratu Filise 21-14, the New Zealand Development side overcame Dominion Brothers 14-12 and last season’s finalist Fire defeated Ravuka Sharks 10-0.