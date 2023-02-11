Saturday, February 11, 2023
Translators confirmed for Parliament sittings

The Fijian Parliament has hired four translators that will be interpreting/translating for Members of Parliament from Monday.

Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu had announced during his communication from the chair before the opening of the Parliament session on Friday, February 3, 2023 that Members of Parliament can speak in Vosa Vaka Viti or Hindustani and translations can be heard in the audio system in the Chamber.

The four translators are former radio personalities Anasa Tawake, Nilam Kumar, Simione Sevudredre and Virendra Lal.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
