Aust Govt provides $15.4m for recovery programme

The Australian Government will be providing a further $15.4 million for the rehabilitation of nine schools and two health facilities, under the Fiji Cyclone Recovery Programme.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Government entered into a Direct Funding Arrangement with the Australian Government for a sum of $19.5 million to support the Fiji Cyclone Recovery Programme.

Rabuka said that subsequently, two additional amendments were made to the Arrangement in 2022, increasing the total funding support for the Programme to $28.70 million.

“The additional funding of $15.40 million will increase total funding support for the Programme to $44.10 million.

“The Recovery Programme includes the rehabilitation of nine schools, namely Lekutu Secondary School, Lekutu District School, Nukubulu Primary School, Maramarua District School, Dreketi District School, Bua District School, Dama District School, Waulevu West District School, Ratu Luke Memorial School and, two health facilities, namely the Taveuni health centre and Kadavu health centre,” Rabuka added.