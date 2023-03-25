Fiji’s education system is broken: Radrodro

The current education system in Fiji is more exam oriented and there is less emphasis on lifelong skills, which will enable students to deal with challenges they face daily.

Speaking at the Inaugural Conference of Pacific Educations Ministers in Aotearoa, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro did not mince his words when he called attention to a couple of significant challenging areas in the Fijian Education System.

Radrodro indicated there has been so much more emphasis on academic lessons instead of developing life skills.

“Students in Fiji, should be guided to focus more on skills for lifelong learning for the practical and realistic situations they may face. Consistent consultation with key stakeholders in education, including teachers, parents, and institutions that train teachers, to name a few, will assure this.”

The Ministry of Education also emphasized on the need to preserve Pacific indigenous knowledge and languages for a more resilient education system.

“Traditional knowledge systems play an important role in fostering learning and skills development for transformation and progress of a child,” he said.

He highlighted emphasizes the teaching and learning of mother tongues such Vosa Vakaviti, Hindi, Urdu, and Rotuman language.