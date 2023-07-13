NFA yet to issue report on Vatuwaqa Primary fire

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro says they are still waiting for a report from the National Fire Authority on the fire that broke out at Vatuwaqa Primary School last year.

He revealed this when Opposition MP Viliame Naupoto queried on the status or if there were plans in place to rebuild parts of the school that was burnt down on the eve of the General Election.

Radrodro said once they get the fire report, then they will initiate the scoping followed by which the Ministry will request funding from donor partners or from the Ministry of Finance.

Naupoto further queried why they are still waiting on the NFA six months on, to which the Minister replied that they are still awaiting the report.