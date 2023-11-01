NFP condemns Govt stand on Israel – Palestine war

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua, says the Government has made a political decision to vote against the Jordanian resolution at the United Nations Emergency Session, which is not shared by the National Federation Party.

In a media conference, Tikoduadua highlighted this is one area that the National Federation Party is not with the Government on this decision and has openly condemned the Government’s decision.

Tikoduadua clarified that the Coalition between the People’s Alliance Party, NFP and the Social Democratic Liberal Party is secured.

The Minister has referred all questions to the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on whether his decision was based on his religious belief’s to stand with the Israeli Government.

Tikoduadua said the statement that the Coalition Government is a Christian Fundamentalist or a group of Indigenous Supremacist is not true.

However, yesterday, the Government released that the Government has affirmed its solidarity with Israeli and commitment to global peace in the midst of ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militants.

The Government said the Fiji Government, demonstrated by its recent vote in support of the Canadian amendment and against the UN resolution urging a ceasefire on the Gaza Strip.

They said, along with numerous other countries, Fiji supported a Canadian amendment to the resolution.

The amendment aimed to address ground realities and factual omissions, identify and condemn Hamas for initiating the crisis, holding hostages, and using them and civilians as human shields since October 7.

“Fiji’s intent in voting for the amendment is to stand against all acts of terror and show support for the hostages and innocent civilians, but unfortunately, the amendment was defeated.”

“Fiji, along with the United States along with 12 other nations, firmly supports Israeli’s right to defend itself and, in this particular case, to counter the Hamas militants (a terrorist group),” the statement added.

However, the Office of the Prime Minister has indicated that the Prime Minister is expected to make an announcement soon, Tikoduadua commented.