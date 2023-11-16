Thursday, November 16, 2023
NGO Coalition denied permit to march

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights in Fiji has questioned the Government’s intention to allow the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem in Fiji to gather in a public place, without a permit.

The group who call themselves ‘Christian Zionists’ gathered along the entrance of the Parliamentary Complex yesterday waving their flags.

The Coalition in a statement said they were denied a permit to much today to call for peace, humanitarian aid and an end to the genocide.

According to them, Police stated that this is due to fears of retaliation.

Last month the Coalition Government denied an application for a Palestinian Solidarity March, citing independent assessment and looking at risks considering the potential for communal discord and decided to deny the application.

Minister Responsible for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, said this decision was made by the Police – granting this march means we would also be setting precedents.

“If we allow this procession, we must, in fairness, grant permission to pro-Israeli groups who may wish to express their perspectives and grievances.”

“This could lead to multiple marches, each with its own set of challenges, potentially escalating tensions within communities,” Tikoduadua said.

The Minister said that his primary concern remains the safety and well-being of all Fijians.

Meanwhile, the NGO Coalition on Human Rights in Fiji is holding a vigil in Suva today, calling for an immediate cease fire and a stop to the genocide.

Questions have been sent to Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua and we are awaiting his response on this matter.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
