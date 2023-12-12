Tuesday, December 12, 2023
No Fijiana reps in Dream Team

No members of the Fiji women’s 7s team have been included in the Cape Town 7s Dream Team.

Playmaker Reapi Uluinasau who worked hard all weekend long and scored some important tries for Fiji has been overlooked.

She however made the Dream Team in Dubai.

Four of the Cape Town finalists have been named in the tournament Women Dream Team, with 2 players each from Australia and France.

They are Australia’s Teagan Levi and Bienne Terita and France’s Camille Grassineau and Anne-Cecile Ciofani.

The quartet are joined by New Zealand’s Jazmin Felix-Hotman, USA’s Naya Tapper and Great Britain’s Emma Uren.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
