Thursday, November 2, 2023
No growth without critics: Doge

Flying Fijians prop Mesake Doge says critics failed to deter their spirit and motivated them to silence the doubters at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

While Fiji created history in reaching the tournament quarterfinal after 16 years, a lot of fans of Fijian Rugby became upset and criticised as the side fell short30-24 to a valiant England two weeks ago.

But instead of festering doubt, Doge said they enjoyed listening to the critics as it fuelled passion in the players to go up and give their best against England.

“I would like to tell the critics thank you,” Doge said.

“Without critics, we couldn’t grow and without the criticism, we wouldn’t be able to see our weaknesses on the field.”

“We used the negative energy to drive us in a positive manner and that encouraged the boys to lift ourselves and help Fiji reach the quarterfinal.”

“It’s not the end of the road for us. As the coaches have said, we will build from here and hope to play some Tier 1 nations in Test in preparation for the next World Cup.”

While Doge is currently enjoying his break after returning from national duty, he will rejoin the Fijian Drua camp before the year ends.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
