Norton lauds Fiji’s incredible rugby culture

Dan Norton, the all-time leading try scorer in World Rugby Sevens, is currently in the country, embracing the nation’s vibrant rugby culture as the ambassador of the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

In an interview with FijiLive, the former England winger shared his admiration for the country’s deep-rooted passion for the sport.

“This is my first visit to Fiji, and the experience has been amazing. I’ve played against Fiji for over a decade in the World Series, but being here and witnessing the fans’ enthusiasm at the stadium is truly humbling,”

“The river tour and interactions with the villagers have been eye-opening. It’s incredible to see how far rugby’s influence extends and how it’s seamlessly into Fiji’s culture,” he said.

Norton’s visit included engaging with local communities and fans, which he described as an enlightening experience.

He was particularly impressed by the high standards of competition at the Coral Coast 7s, noting the intense contests and unexpected outcomes.

“The competition levels are incredibly high here. Watching the men’s, women’s, and youth teams, I’ve seen some big teams lose their initial games, which speaks volumes about the talent and standard of rugby in Fiji.”

“The support and passion for rugby here are unparalleled. It’s a powerful aspect of Fiji’s culture, and witnessing it firsthand at the Coral Coast 7s is truly special,” he concluded.